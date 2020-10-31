Congress leader Sampath Raj goes missing after hospital authorities discharged him

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Former mayor and Congress leader Sampath Raj went missing from Friday night after authorities at the hospital, where he was admitted for COVID-19 treatment in the city allegedly discharged him without informing the police, informed police officials on Saturday.



Sampath Raj is an accused in the case related to the recent mob violence in the city.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner, City Crime Branch (CCB) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Venugopal who is also Information Officer (IO) for the case had given written notice to the hospital on October 7 to provide them with information about Raj's discharge.

However, the hospital discharged Raj without giving any intimation. Today, the ACP visited the hospital and gave another notice to the hospital authorities, seeking details of the matter. (ANI)

