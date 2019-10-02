Congress leader seeks PM Modi's intervention over commutation of Rajaona's death sentence

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress leader Ravneet Singh on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention following the commutation of former Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassin Balwant Singh Rajaona's death sentence.

The Centre had recently sparked a row by approving the commutation of Rajaona's death sentence to life imprisonment terming it as a "humanitarian gesture".

"Before the implementation of the above decision, I would like to meet your good-self to raise my views regarding the decision and represent my ministers for the security of the country," Congress leader Ravneet Singh, stated in a letter.

The then chief minister Beant Singh and 17 others were killed in an explosion outside the civil secretariat in Chandigarh in August 1995. Rajaona was awarded the death sentence in 2007 in connection with the case.

Through the letter, he reminded the prime minister that Rajaona was convicted in the case and sought time to discuss the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I want Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah to hear out my plea. The repercussions of such a thing would be devastating."

Gurkirat Singh Kotli, grandson of Beant Singh and a lawmaker from Khanna yesterday said that he will move the Supreme Court against commutation. (ANI)

