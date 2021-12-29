Congress leader Shivakumar scolds man trying to take selfie with him, cites Rajiv Gandhi

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar scolded a man who was trying to take a selfie with him in the Mandya district of the state.



The incident occurred in Mandya during celebrations of the Congress party's 137th Foundation Day.

The Congress leader moved the man's phone away from him.

"We don't know what one might have in hand. You know what happened to Rajiv Gandhi. Sometimes, human anger and emotions come out, nothing wrong in that," the leader said later. (ANI)

