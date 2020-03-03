Congress leader Sushmita Dev targets Modi over women's safety

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his Women's Day message and said that women's safety has gotten worse ever since the BJP came to power. The Congress leader's comment came after Modi's tweet where he said that his social media accounts will be handed over to inspirational women in a draw.

"Since Prime Narendra Modi took office, the level of women's safety has gotten worse. The name of BJP leaders has come up in several rape cases. He has never spoken on the issue," Dev told ANI.

"Now using his Twitter handle the PM is trying to show respect to women. He has a bigger responsibility to fulfil. The PM of the country should ensure women's safety and security beyond the social media," she added.

Dev earlier in a tweet said: "Narendra Modi ji one suggestion pls give your social media account to the Unnao rape victim who survived many attacks from leaders who are apparently in your party. She is brave and she deserves to tell her story."

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday tweeted, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs".

Meanwhile, on the issue of Delhi violence, the Congress leader said, "The government was well informed about the incidents of violence which took place in Delhi. We all saw how an atmosphere of violence was created by the speeches of BJP leaders."

"Though multiple FIRs have been lodged I don't believe that these complaints will be filed against the real perpetrators. If you want to get real culprits, get Kapil Sharma. He single-handedly was the trigger point of Delhi violence," she alleged. (ANI)

