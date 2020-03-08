Congress leader Trajano D'mello accuses Goa Health Minister of not takingconcrete steps to prevent coronavirus

Panaji (Goa) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Congress leader Trajano D'mello on Saturday accused Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane of not taking adequate and proper steps for prevention coronavirus in the state.

"Vishwajit Rane has created more confusion than clarity (in Goa). He fails to explain the measures taken by his ministry to check people entering Goa. His advisories are paying lip service. He has not announced concrete steps to detect the virus at entry points," Congress leader said during a press conference.

He also said that the Health Minister should clarify what steps, assistance and advisories have been sent to schools, colleges, and universities of the state.

"Another Cabinet Minister made a statement that due to the coronavirus more tourists will be visiting the state which will generate more revenue. Will the Chief Minister step in and enlighten the public which direction his cabinet is taking?" he asked.

The total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country was 34 on Saturday. (ANI)

