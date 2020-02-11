Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo's mother Devendra Kumari Singh Deo died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Gurugram.
She passed away at around 7:30 pm on February 10.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the hospital to pay his last respects.
"She had a strong influence in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Devendra Kumari was a respected political leader. I am extremely sad over the demise," Baghel said. (ANI)
Congress leader TS Singh Deo's mother passes away
ANI | Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:54 IST
