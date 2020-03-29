Congress leader urges Bihar CM to provide transport facilities for migrant workers

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Congress leader Shakti Sinh Gohil on Saturday urged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to look into the situation arising from migration of workers from the metro cities and arrange transport for those who are keen to return to the state.

Gohil, who is incharge of Bihar, said it was the need of the hour to help those migrants who had embarked on the journey towards their hometowns during the lockdown.

He said the Chief Minister should provide transport facility to those workers who are from Bihar and want to return back to their native places.

"If there is need for quarantine, it should be done. Please save them from the conditions they are facing on the roads," he said.

The central government has enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Thousands of migrant workers in Delhi and some other parts of the country are seeking to return to their native places in large numbers. (ANI)