Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao demands postponement of NEET, JEE exams

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday hailed the virtual meeting of party president Sonia Gandhi with chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states in which they discussed the government's decision to hold NEET and JEE Main examination next month.

He demanded postponement of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief ministers of six states and apart from Puducherry are likely to file a joint review petition in Supreme Court against the government's decision for conducting tests next month. The virtual meeting was held on Wednesday.

Rao said Sonia Gandhi has opposed the move to conduct NEET and JEE exams when COVID-19 cases are rising in the country.

"We thank Sonia Gandhi and demand that central government should postpone the examinations in the wake of COVID-19 and save students from risking their lives," Rao told ANI.

The chief ministers had also discussed pending GST compensation from the Centre. (ANI)

