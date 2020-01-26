Congress leaders brawl during flag hoisting ceremony in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a noisy altercation on Sunday during the flag hoisting ceremony on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day celebrations at the party office in Indore.

They were later calmed down by their colleagues and the police.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after its constitution came into effect. (ANI)

