Congress leader's close associate arrested for assaulting BMC officials

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): A close aide of Congress leader Naseem Khan has been arrested for allegedly assaulting BMC officials on duty, Mumbai Police.



Khan's close associate, Asif Malhar has been arrested for assaulting the officials who were taking action against persons for not wearing a mask in Nagpada area, according to the Mumbai Police.

"A case under Section 353, 332 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Nagpada police station on 22nd October and Malhar was arrested on the same day. He will stay in the police custody till 26th custody," said Mumbai Police. (ANI)

