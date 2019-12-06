Congress leaders give adjournment notice in LS over law and order situation in UP

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry and party's chief whip Kodikunnil Suresh on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition has been targetting the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state over the issue of law and order situation after a 23-year-old rape survivor was on Thursday set ablaze in the state's Unnao by the accused.

Earlier this morning, BSP chief Mayawati said that crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is "sleeping".

She said it is unfortunate that criminals here are treated as state guests and added that there is "jungle raj" in the state right now. (ANI)

