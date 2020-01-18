Congress leaders including Rahul know nothing about CAA: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda said here on Saturday that Congress leadership has a very limited intellect and Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the party know nothing about Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"I ask opposition parties 'what is the problem in CAA?' I ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on CAA. It is Congress' misfortune that its leadership has a very limited intellect. They know nothing about CAA. They are misleading the country," said JP Nadda addressing an event here on Saturday.

Pakistani refugees, who have been living in Haryana and Delhi, reach BJP headquarters to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and party's working president JP Nadda for CAA.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

