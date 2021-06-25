Congress leaders meet Telangana DGP, seek action against senior police officials in custodial death case

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Congress delegation on Wednesday submitted a representation to Telangana DGP demanding action against senior officers over "custodial death" of a Dalit woman.

Telangana Congress delegation led by TPCC President Uttam Kumar Reddy along with Legislative Party leader Batti Vikramarka, MLA Seethakka and TPCC SC cell state president N Preetham submitted a representation to the DGP regarding the recent incident where a Dalit woman died in police custody.

Reddy slammed TRS government over the incident.

"Humanity has died in Telangana under the reign of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. A Dalit woman and her son have been subjected to inhuman third-degree torture by police. The lady has succumbed to the third-degree torture by the police while her son has survived with severe injurious over his body," he alleged.

He said that action should be taken against senior police officials of Khammam and Yadadri districts."We have come to the DGP of Telangana and submitted a representation demanding that the suspension of the three police officers (one Sub-Inspector and two police constables) is not sufficient and the action must be taken at the highest level. The police commissioners of both the districts must be suspended," the Congress leader told ANI.

He said the Congress will approach the President, the National Human Rights Commission and the National SC Commission, demanding action against "police officers and their supervisors who all were involved in this case".

"Like the way, Government at the centre is using UAPA Act, here in Telangana state, the KCR Government is using PD Act (Preventive Detention Act) against elected public representatives and especially against Congress leaders. We have also asked the DGP to ask his officers to refrain from using PD Act against elected public representatives," Reddy said.

He said that if the police officers continue to do so, the Congress party will hold a mass agitation against these incidents in the state.

Batti Vikramarka said the it is a heinous, inhuman incident and "a barbaric act to treat a dalit woman like this".

"This is not how Telangana state should be," he said.

A sub-inspector and two constables have been suspended two days after a 45-year-old woman was allegedly tortured to death by the police in Telangana's Yadadri district. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Malkajgiri has been appointed the investigation officer for the case.

A 45-year-old woman, Yesumma, died in Yadadri on June 20 following alleged custodial torture at the Addagudur police station.

The family of the woman alleged that the police tortured her to death after she died in police custody.

The police, however, denied the allegations levelled by the family of the woman.

According to Yadadri Deputy Commissioner of Police, the woman was brought to the Addagudur police station along with her son around 8 am on Saturday in connection to a theft.

She later fell unconscious at the police station and was immediately rushed to the local hospital. Yasumma was later referred to a higher center, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

The family of victim had alleged that the police brought Yesumma on Friday night and tortured her. (ANI)