Congress leaders Phoolo Devi Netam, KTS Tulsi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Raipur (Chhatisgarh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Congress leaders Phoolo Devi Netam and KTS Tulsi on Wednesday were elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from the state.

The Returning Officer provided an election certificate to Phoolo Devi Netam, K.T.S. Tulsi's certificate was received by state Urban Development Minister Shiv Dahariya in his absence.

They were elected unopposed on Wednesday, which was the last day for withdrawal of the nominations.

Chhatisgarh Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ravindra Choubey, Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma, MLA Mohan Markam and several public representatives were present on the occasion. (ANI)

