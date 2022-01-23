Congress leaders Praveen Singh, Supriya Aron join Samajwadi Party

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Former Congress MP from Bareilly Praveen Singh and Congress leader and former Bareilly Mayor Supriya Aron joined Samajwadi Party on Saturday.

Both the Congress leaders joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.



Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Mainpuri's Karhal constituency. Yadav is currently a Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

