Congress leaders slam Centre over logjam in Parliament, BJP blames oppn party for stalemate

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Amid the stalemate in Parliament due to repeated adjournments, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor slammed the BJP-led Centre over the logjam and said that the objective behind the Tiranga Yatra is to send out the message that let's protect and safeguard our democracy.

On Thursday, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm while the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on the last day of the Budget Session of the Parliament following a protest by opposition MPs over various issues.

While talking to mediapersons, Tharoor said, "I think this entire session has been a washout, shockingly it began with the ruling party actually saying that parliament should not allow functioning with the resumption of budget session for the first couple of weeks, disrupted by the treasury benches which has never happened in the history of parliament."

He added, "Thereafter Rahul Gandhi's disqualification issue, the opposition also raised. The net result is that we have had no debate, no discussion, and we have a situation where Rs 45 lakh crore of taxpayers' money has been approved on the finance bill without a single minute of discussion."

He further stated, "This isn't the way parliament democracy is supposed to function. The objective here is to show the flag literally and say let's protect and safeguard democracy. The future of the country depends on it."

While talking to ANI, KC Venugopal said, "The government itself is not letting the Parliament run. Why do they not want to discuss the Adani scam?"

He further added, "The entire BJP and the Narendra Modi government is working to destroy democracy. Throughout the session, he was just busy saving Adani. We are just demanding a JPC inquiry. They are not even talking about it. We will take this issue to the public."



Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress MPs and other leaders for creating a ruckus in the House. "Again, Congress MPs and other opposition leaders created a ruckus in the House. The country is seeing what Congress is doing. Congress neither believes in the Constitution of India nor respects the law."

Rijiju further stated that again Congress MPs and other opposition leaders created a ruckus in the House and insulted the Parliament by showing black flags. He further stated that Congress tried to create pressure on the judiciary in Surat court."



Meanwhile, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said, "PM Modi is taking support of lies. In Parliament, he alleged that the opposition is creating a ruckus in the house. However, he did not let the opposition speak. On the BJP foundation day, PM Modi crossed all limits. We are forced to walk towards the Vijay Chowk."

Union MoS Meenakshi Lekhi reacted to the PM's speech on foundation day. She said, "Today the Prime Minister has not only given a message but has also given guidance to the party. He has asked every worker of the party to take a vow of service to the country and social service."

On Thursday, Opposition MPs took out a 'Tiranga March' from Parliament to Vijay Chowk on the last day of the Budget session of Parliament in the national capital.

Proceedings of both houses of Parliament have witnessed repeated adjournments since the beginning of the Budget Session.

The march started after Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die following a protest by opposition parties, who have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Probe into the Adani issue among other issues. The BJP has been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London. (ANI)

