Congress leaders switching to BJP is an indication that we will get mandate in next election: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress leaders who toiled hard for years are now switching to BJP since their services and sincerity were not cared for by Congress and it is an indication of BJP getting people's mandate in next election.

As per a statement from Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he was speaking after welcoming former MP S P Muddahanumegowda, Shashikumar, and former IAS officer B H Anil Kumar into BJP in the presence of State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Thursday. He said that state politics was getting an important turn.

"The Jan Sankalp Yatra received tremendous response in the North Karnataka region as the BJP has always stood by people and worked for them. Their support and enthusiasm were slowly converting into big waves," he added.

The CM said that Congress Party that came to power with confidence has failed to maintain the people's belief and lost their support.

"The Congress strength has reduced to 79 seats from 120 seats. Almost all the ministers had lost in the election. After having lost the mandate, they tried to grab power through the backdoor by forming a coalition government and even that experiment too failed," he added.

The CM said that BJP is a patriotic party led by world leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



"The double-engine governments are working for the development of the state and the nation. With this confidence, several leaders joined BJP today," he added.

He said that Muddahanumegowda is a tall leader of the Tumkur district and has worked as a legislator and Lok Sabha member.

"Known as a simple politician, he had raised several people's issues in Lok Sabha. The BJP got great strength with leaders like him joining the saffron party. Another former MP, Shashikumar has joined BJP as he feels respected to be in this party. He is a great actor and has a fan following across the State. Shashikumar belongs to the Scheduled Tribe and BJP's strength has gone up with his entry into the party. Former IAS officer, B H Anil Kumar has always worked for the people's welfare and got special care for Dalits and oppressed classes," he added.

Bommai said that polarisation is happening in politics and BJP is emerging as a big strength as leaders of all castes are working together.

Regarding the future of newly joined leaders, the party will take decisions about party positions for them.

"Since the BJP is a national party all the election-related decisions are taken in the Parliamentary Board and everyone must adjust to that system. The party always believes in discipline and ideology. All those leaders who have joined BJP will be treated with respect and confidence," he added.

Ministers, Govind Karjol, Dr Ashwath Narayana, S.T. Somashekar, MLC Laxman Sawadi, and C.P. Yogeshwar were present on the occasion. (ANI)

