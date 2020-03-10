Congress Legislative Party to urge Karnataka govt to not implement NPR in state

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 10 (ANI): The Congress Legislative Party on Tuesday decided to urge the BJP government in Karnataka to not implement National Population Register (NPR) in the state to maintain the sovereignty of the Constitution.

This comes after a meeting held by state Congress party leaders. In the meeting, Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao, G Parameshwara and RV Deshpande were present.

In December last year, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had said that NPR was a non-controversial issue and has been made "suspect and controversial" because of BJP's approach.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that his government will request the Centre to reverse the conditions of NPR to those prevailing in 2010 as questions proposed in the register are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that he would form a committee to look into various aspects of the NPR. (ANI)

