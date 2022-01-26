Congress likely to change candidates on a few seats in Uttarakhand

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress screening committee members met on Wednesday afternoon and discussed the third list of candidates for the state which is likely to be released by Thursday, sources said.

They said that a few candidates from the previous list are likely to be changed. Many of the leaders were present physically in the meeting and a few of them joined virtually.

According to the sources, a sub-committee of the party's Central Election Committee has been constituted which is working on the third list and they will put up the recommendations before the Congress president for approval.

"Sub-committee members will give all reports to Congress president and the final decision will be taken then. CEC sub-committee members are in touch with all the leaders," a source said.

Congress leaders said the party is also keeping an eye on the political moves of its rivals.



"We have not released the candidates for the remaining seats. We are having discussions and the final decision will be taken by today or tomorrow morning," the source said.

Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Harish Rawat from Ramnagar.

The party has so far released the list of 64 out of 70 candidates for the upcoming poll.

The first list of 53 candidates was released on Saturday night.

Uttarakhand will go to the polls in a single phase on February 14 to elect its 70-member assembly. The results will be out on March 10. (ANI)

