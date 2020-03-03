Congress Lok Sabha MPs meet in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): A day after staging a protest against the Centre over Delhi violence, Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers are meeting in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Congress is likely to chalk out a strategy to corner Centre in the Lower House in the wake of Delhi violence that has left at least 46 people dead and around 200 people injured.

On Monday, the Congress MPs staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament House premises after the Chairs on both Houses rejected their demand for a discussion on Delhi riots.

Led by Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress MPs carried banners and placards with slogans like "Shah Must Resign", "Save Our India", "Pradhan Mantri Jawab Do" and also raised the same slogans.

On Monday, Opposition created a ruckus in Parliament over the recent violence in the national capital.

Congress members, who were supported by members of some other parties, came to the well of the House carrying placards and raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Shah. (ANI)