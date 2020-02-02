Congress manifesto promises allowance for unemployed, senior citizens, transgenders
ANI | Updated: Feb 02, 2020 15:13 IST
<p>New Delhi [India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Congress party on Sunday promised an allowance of up to Rs 5,000 for the unemployed, senior citizens and transgenders in the national capital in its manifesto for the Delhi <a href="/search?query=assembly polls">assembly polls</a>.<br />The party said that it will provide an allowance of Rs 5,000 to all transgenders and senior citizens who have no other source of income under a Sheila Pension Yojna.<br />"INC shall launch a Yuva Swabhiman Yojna, an Unemployment allowance for that youth registered in employment exchanges in Delhi. For graduate youth, Rs 5,000 per month will be given and for post-graduate youth, Rs 7,500 per month will be given," the manifesto added.<br />The party also promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government sector jobs and "endeavours to achieve the same in educational institutions and the private sector through incentives".<br />It said that the party will provide Rs 72,000 per year to around five lakh needy families in the city.<br />"Indian National Congress will ensure that no illegal sealing of shops establishments and households industries are carried out under INC regime," it added.<br />Congress has also promised that if voted to power, it will provide a cashback of 30 paise on saving per litre of water under the free 20,000 litres limit and free electricity up to 300 units.<br />The manifesto was released by Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and party leaders Anand Sharma and Ajay Maken here on Sunday.<br />The voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is set for February 8 with votes to be counted on February 11. (ANI)</p>