Congress member targets CPI (M)-led govt, seeks CBI probe into Walayar sisters death case

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Congress member K Suresh on Tuesday accused the CPI (M)-led Kerala government of "standing with the accused" in the death of two Dalit girls at Walayar in Kerala under mysterious circumstances and called upon the Centre to seek a report from the Kerala government and get the case re-investigated by CBI.

Raising the issue during zero hour in Lok Sabha, Suresh said that the attitude of the Kerala government was "indifferent" and it was abandoning its duty to protect the Dalits.

After he made a demand for CBI probe, Speaker Om Birla asked him if he wants the probe by the agency.

"Think again if you want a CBI probe," he said.

Congress in the past has accused the BJP-led government of misusing CBI.

Suresh, who faced interruptions from Left Front members, alleged that the case was handled "in the most incompetent manner" and the Kerala state police was "dancing to the tunes of political masters of the ruling CPI-M party which wanted to save their fellow men".

Suresh said there was "mass outrage in Kerala" following the acquittal of all the accused in the rape-and-death case of two minor girls, who were sisters.

The member said that the elder sister, who was 13, was found hanging in her house in January 2017 and younger sister, who was nine-year-old, was found hanging in her house two months later.

The Congress member alleged that the extent of "manipulation" was shocking as "repetitive mentions of possible sexual assaults were ignored by the investigating team suggesting deliberate sabotage of the case".

"The matter is quite serious as the victim was a girl child and the angle of sexual assault was ignored. There is a clear case of conspiracy to sabotage the investigation as the CPI-M controlled state government, the prosecution, the state police, every state apparatus was there to protect the accused," he said.

He also alleged that the FIR was "weak", the prosecution "failed to build a case" and the accused were acquitted due to "joint efforts to manipulate the case."

"It is very unfortunate. There is mass outrage in Kerala," he added.

Suresh said that the plight of parents was disregarded and they were not given any compensation.

"That is very unfortunate. No assistance was offered to the family to rebuild the house. The Kerala government is standing with the accused and ignoring the victims," he said.

He further stated that the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Commission for Protection of Child Rights should take suo moto cognisance of the matter and take action.

"Considering the gravity of the horrible crime, I urge the Government of India to seek a report from Kerala government and also take steps to re-investigate the case by CBI and deliver justice to victims. It is a very important matter. The Home Minister is sitting here," he said.

A POCSO court in Kerala had last month acquitted three people in a case pertaining to the rape and mysterious death of two minor Dalit sisters in Walayar in 2017. Kerala government on Monday announced the Public Prosecutor who handled the case has been removed. (ANI)

