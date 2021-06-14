Congress mindset, responsible for roots of terrorism in J-K, remains unchanged, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has hit out at the Congress, accusing it of furthering the agenda of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, whose people had suffered terrorist attacks for decades.

"The mindset that the Congress party has, where one particular family is everything, is responsible for the roots of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir over decades. The kind of involvement that Pakistan has in Jammu and Kashmir is the result of its policies," Rathore told ANI on Sunday.

Rathore's was reacting to recent remarks by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a Clubhouse conversation that the revocation of Article 370 and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of statehood was an "extremely sad" decision and his party will have a "relook" at the issue.

"I am not surprised that they still nurse the same mindset. But this is a new India, and it has decided that its Constitution will be applicable to its entire geographical sovereignty," BJP leader Rathore added.

He further said that the Central government has exposed Pakistan in the matter of Jammu and Kashmir before the whole world. The BJP leader also said that not just Pakistan, Indian Army and Indian government are totally prepared to respond to any country meaning harm to India.

Responding to NIA probe into Digvijay Singh's remarks, he said this kind of comments have come even before.

"Former leadership (National Conference) there had said they would take China's help. Now they are supporting their long-time friend Congress party. It is evident that they are working hand in glove with each other," the BJP MP added.

He also said that these parties only want to loot the country, be it Jammu and Kashmir or any other state, sidelining the concerns of the citizens and they have been doing this politics for a very long time. (ANI)