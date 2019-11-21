Congress MLA attacked by active member of PFI and SDFI: Karnataka Minister

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday that the attack on Congress MLA Tanveer Sait was carried out by an active member of Popular Front of India (PFI) and SDFI.

"Investigation will conclude in a day or two. Some issues can't be revealed. Prima facie it seems that the attack on him was due to ideological differences," said Bommai.

" As of now, we have come to know that the attacker was active in PFI and SDFI. The search is on and we found some material. The investigation is going on," he added.

On Tuesday, Fairoz Khan the gunman of Sait, who was stabbed on Sunday, was suspended for negligence of duty, the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mysuru, had said.

The MLA was attacked with a knife by a man named Farhan during an event here on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital and the attacker was taken into police custody.

Sait is an MLA from Mysuru's Narasimharaja Assembly constituency. (ANI)

