Congress MLA distributes 12kg rice to migrant workers in Telangana's Narayanpet district

Narayanpet (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): Congress MLA Chittem Ram Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched a drive to help migrant workers in Narayanpet district during the lockdown and distributed 12 kg rice among them. He also distributed 100 masks.

Reddy, who is MLA from Makthal constituency, also provided financial help to workers and gave Rs 500 to each of the migrant labourer working in brick kilns.

He also asked people to strictly follow lockdown norms and maintain social distancing to combat coronavirus. Local officials also participated in the drive. (ANI)