Congress MLA moves no-confidence motion against Kerala govt, alleges 'gold smuggling mafia' used CMO to run operations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress MLA VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the "gold smuggling mafia" used Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to run their operations in the state while moving a no-confidence motion against the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

"The gold smuggling mafia targeted the Kerala Chief Minister's office and they were able to use M Sivasankar, former principal secretary of Kerala Chief Minister as per their plan. One accused in gold smuggling was given a backdoor appointment in the IT department, a portfolio held by Kerala CM. But he says he didn't know anything about it," Satheesan alleged.

He also alleged that there is huge corruption in Life Mission project. "It is not Rs 4.5 crores corruption in Rs 20 crores project. But as commissions and others there is a corruption of 46 per cent of the total project outlay," he said.

Satheesan further alleged that Minister KT Jaleel had openly flouted established norms by distributing kits from the foreign consulate.

The gold smuggling matter came to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

The three key accused in the gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court.

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Kerala CMO was also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the National Investigation Agency in connection with the case. (ANI)

