Congress MLA Panachand Meghwal resigns over death of Dalit boy in Jalore district

Baran (Rajasthan) [India], August 15 (ANI): Congress MLA from Atru in Baran district, Panachand Meghwal, has resigned from the legislature after the death of a 9-year-old Dalit student in Surana village of Jalore's Sayla police station.

The MLA has sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot saying that he has no right to hold the position.

While addressing the media, he said, "I am deeply hurt by the death of a 9-year-old Dalit student in Jalore and I am tendering my resignation. Dalits and deprived communities are being subjected to constant atrocities and torture."

"Even after 75 years of independence, people of Dalit and deprived communities are being tortured and atrocities are being committed against the Dalits on things like keeping a mustache, riding a horse and drinking water. I am very upset with these things," he said in his letter.



Earlier, Panachand Meghwal had written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanding compensation of 50 lakhs and jobs for the victim's family, but did not get any response from the CM.

"It seems like that we are unable to protect the right of Equality which is given by the constitution and When we cannot protect the rights of our society while in power, and get the victims a proper justice, I have no moral right to stay in the government as an MLA", he said in his resignation

"On July 20, a Dalit boy was beaten up by a teacher at a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, for touching the pot of water in the school. Later on August 13, he died in Ahmedabad hospital.

Meanwhile, the State government announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of the deceased.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the incident and said in a tweet, " The accused teacher has been arrested and a case has been registered against him for murder and under sections of the SC/ST Act." (ANI)

