Congress MLA Rane granted bail

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was granted bail by Court here on Wednesday in a case where he threw mud on an engineer on July 4.

He was granted bail by Sindhudurg court against a surety amount of Rs 20000 on condition that he will appear before Kankavli police station every Sunday and not repeat such an offence.

Yesterday, Rane and his supporters were sent to 14-days judicial custody by Kankavali court.

The MLA along with his supporters were arrested on July 4 for throwing mud on Prakash Shedekar, an engineer, for not getting potholes on a stretch of the road on Mumbai-Goa highway filled up.

On July 5, the Congress leader and his supporters were sent to police custody till July 9.

An FIR was registered against Rane and at least 40 of his supporters under several provision of the Indian Penal Code.

Rane was touring with the engineer on Mumbai-Goa highway. He found several potholes on the highway near Kanakavali. The legislator and his supporters lost cool over the unfilled potholes. The angry MLA poured mud on the engineer and tied him with a rope on Gadnadi bridge. (ANI)

