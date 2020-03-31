Congress MLA urges Haryana CM to arrange for machinery for farmers to harvest crops amid lockdown

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Mar 31: Congress leader and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to make arrangements like harvesting machines and combines (harvester) for the reaping of wheat and mustered crop amid nationwide lockdown.

Bishnoi said that landholding farmers depend on labourers from other states to harvest their crops but since a majority of labourers have migrated, the farmers are bound to face problems.

"Due to exodus of labourers the farmers will have to face a difficult situation as they depend on the labourers coming from the other states especially for the harvest," Bishnoi said.

"The crops of wheat and mustered are ready but the farmers need either manpower or machine power to harvest the crops," he added.

He expressed hoped that the Haryana government would take necessary steps to arrange the combine (harvester) at the earliest so that the problems of the farmers could be solved.

Moreover, he reiterated his demand for necessary arrangements for the procurement of wheat and mustard besides the minimum support price (MSP) for the produce. (ANI)

