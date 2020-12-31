Congress MLA urges Kerala CM to exempt worship places from ban on New Year celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 31 (ANI): Congress MLA K C Joseph has written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to exempt worship places from the order of Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) regarding the ban on public New Year celebrations after 10 pm today.

In the letter, Joseph said that the midnight prayer in churches on December 31 is a conventional practice followed by Christians, it is not a celebration but a prayer.



"There may be attempts to misinterpret disaster management authority's order and to disrupt midnight prayer in the churches," he stated.

He requested the Chief Minister to ensure there will not be any hindrance in conducting the midnight prayers in churches observing Covid protocols issued by the government.

In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings during New Year celebrations and directed that all celebrations in the state should cease by 10 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

