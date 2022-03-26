Congress MLA's son among three booked for gang-rape in Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], March 26 (ANI): A case has been registered against three people including a son of a Congress MLA for gang-rape in Samleti village of Rajasthan's Dausa district, a police official said on Saturday.

SHO Nathulal Meena told the media that the accused sexually assaulted the victim in Samleti after giving an intoxicating substance.



He said they clicked obscene photos of the victim to blackmail her and extort money.

"Case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of gang-rape in Samleti after giving intoxicating substance and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The probe is underway," Meena said.

(ANI)

