Congress more concerned with saving government in Rajasthan rather than addressing public issues: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 13 (ANI): Former union minister and BJP MP from Jaipur (Rural) Rajyavardhan Rathore on Sunday said that Congress party in the Rajasthan had brought its infighting out into the open and the party has always been more concerned with its "Sarkar Bachao Karyakram" (Save the government scheme rather than addressing the problems of the people.

While talking to media here during a voluntary blood donation camp organized in memory of soldiers who lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Rathore said, "It is surprising that the people who elected Congress party to power have been forgotten by them. The party is involved in internal infighting and now they have brought it out in open. They are always in news for their "Sarkar Bachao Karyakram" (Save the government schemes) and do not have the welfare of the public in mind."

The BJP leader also alleged that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government has betrayed people of the State.

"Congress could have solved their differences within themselves but instead they have reduced Rajasthan's politics to trash. 'Inhone Rajasthan ki Rajenneti ko Kachra Bana dia'" Rathore said.

"People voted for them and they have betrayed them. They should have done something for the betterment of the people, but now they are fighting within themselves," he said.

While chief minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State.

The clash between Gehlot and Pilot is also over the post of PCC Chief as Gehlot Camp wants that 'One Leader One Post' formula to be implemented in Rajasthan. Currently, Sachin Pilot heads the PCC besides holding the Deputy CM post.

Commenting upon the event of blood donation, former union minister said, "We are remembering the heroes of Galwan Valley and we are honoring the wives of fallen soldiers. Every Indian should pledge to contribute his best for the defence and self-respect of the country." (ANI)

