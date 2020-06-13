Congress moves EC, alleges misuse of official machinery by BJP government in Gujarat in RS elections

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A delegation of Congress leaders on Friday submitted a memorandum to Election Commission alleging "misuse and abuse of official machinery by the ruling party in Gujarat to harass Congress MLAs".

In its memorandum, the party said that ruling party in Gujarat is "harassing Congress MLAs including Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai for political benefit" in upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat.

The Congress party shifted some of its MLAs from central Gujarat to a resort near Anand earlier this month after three of its legislators resigned from the Gujarat Assembly.

The elections to fill Rajya Sabha seats from seven states will be held on June 19.

The elections were scheduled to be held in March but they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

The elections will be held on four seats in Andhra Pradesh, four seats in Gujarat, two seats in Jharkhand, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and one seat each in Meghalaya and Manipur. (ANI)

