Congress MP gives adjournment motion in LS to discuss 'fuel price hike'

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Congress MP TN Prathapan on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "fuel price hike in the country."

The fuel prices continue to rise, with prices of petrol and diesel further hiked today by 80 paise and 70 paise per litre respectively, becoming dearer by almost Rs 5 a litre after seven revisions in rates in eight days.

In his adjournment motion, TN Prathapan said, "The house shall discuss the price hike in the country. The fuel price has been increasing on a daily basis and people are suffering miserably. The price of petrol and diesel resumed increasing soon after assembly elections in five states."

He said that the LPG price has been the highest in history which is affecting the households "very badly".

"The price of LPG has been the highest in history and it is affecting households very badly. The fuel price in India is the highest in the region after Sri Lanka. The unjustifiable taxation of governments becomes a burden on the shoulders of the common people," the Congress MP said while comparing price hikes in India with Sri Lanka.



Prathapan further said, "The fuel price hike will be a driving cause for many issues in a developing country like ours. If the government is not acting wisely focusing on the welfare of people immediately, we are stepping towards a pathetic situation like Sri Lanka is facing now."

For the seventh time in over a week, the prices of petrol and diesel on Tuesday witnessed a hike on Tuesday, with petrol now costing over Rs 100 a litre in the national capital.

In Delhi, petrol will cost Rs 100.21 per litre today, while diesel would cost Rs 91.47 per litre. As for Mumbai, with an increase of 85 paise and 75 paise in petrol and diesel prices, they now cost Rs 115.04 and Rs 99.25 per litre respectively.

Prices are set to be raised further given the sharp jump in crude oil prices in the international markets. It will have a cascading impact on the prices of other items and lead to inflationary pressure and hurt growth. It will have a cascading effect on the prices of other items.

Meanwhile, Congress has decided to launch a nationwide programme 'Mehngai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' against price rises under which it will organise rallies and marches across the country from March 31 to April 7. (ANI)

