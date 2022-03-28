Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss rise in prices of essential drugs

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Congress MP Suresh Kodikunnil on Monday gave an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the rise in prices of essential drugs.

"The unjustifiable rise of 11 to 16 per cent in the prices of over 800 essential drugs is an assault on the poor and common man, who is being systematically denied the right to essential medication as the government is pandering to the interests of the pharmaceutical lobby," the MP said in his notice.

Kodikunnil further said that the government must revoke the decision for the stated rise in prices of essential drugs which will have a disastrous effect on the lives of the common man who is struggling to make two ends meet.



Referring to the rise in fuel prices, he said, "The government must also roll back the surging prices of all essential commodities and revoke the tax rate increase in petrol, diesel and cooking gas to benefit the common man."

The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked once again on Monday, that is, for the sixth time in a week, leading to an increase of Rs 4.00 and Rs 4.10 per litre respectively since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Tiruchi Siva has also given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over hike in fuel and LPG prices. (ANI)

