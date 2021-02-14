Congress MP gives notice for privilege motion against Finance Minister for 'Doomsday man' remark

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Congress MP Prathapan gave a notice for privilege motion in Lok Sabha against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her "Doomsday man of India" remark against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during her response to the budget debate on Saturday in Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the matter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said Sitharaman should not indulge in such unparliamentary activity inside the House.

"I objected to the comments (against Rahul Gandhi) made by the Finance Minister in the House. She should not indulge in such unparliamentary activity inside the House. Immediately, we took serious action to the comment made by her," he said.



Sitharaman in her reply to the Budget session on Saturday had also accused Gandhi of creating "fake" narratives on various issues and said that he is probably becoming the "Doomsday man of India".

"The veteran leader is building fake narratives identifying with the break India fringe group and is constantly abusing the constitutional heads of the nation. I am scared that the veteran leader is probably becoming the 'doomsday man of India'. The Opposition is being led by the 'Doomsday man," she said.

Sitharaman further said that the Congress leader has been constantly insulting India by not 'trusting' the nation. "I remember what he said about the COVID-19 pandemic. I don't want to waste the time of the House by repeating the same but in summary, it was like I will continue to demean India," she had said.

Rahul Gandhi received flak from the ruling party and several political leaders after he spoke on farm laws during the discussion on the union budget in Lok Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)

