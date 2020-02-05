New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'.
During Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice. (ANI)
Congress MP gives notice in 'RS over demand to give international status to Patna airport'
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 10:12 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'.