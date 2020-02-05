Congress MP K Suresh gives adjournment motion notice in LS over Article 370

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress Member of Parliament (MP) K Suresh on Wednesday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha.

The notice was submitted by K Suresh over the "abrogation of article 370 which has paved suspension of liberties, denial of fundamental freedom and political leadership to the people of J-K".

The Central government had abrogated the Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year, which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

