Congress MP Karti Chidambaram tests COVID-19 positive

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is under home quarantine.

Karti Chidambaram, who is the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, urged people who have recently been in contact with him to follow the medical protocol.

"I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice, I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

