Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS to discuss China border situation

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday gave an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the border situation with China in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

He urged the Government to discuss China's attempts to infiltrate the Indian border and despite all this, the growing trade between India and China.

In the letter, Tewari said, " I demand that this House suspends Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the grave situation at the border with China in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh."

"This is the first physical clash between the two armies since August 2020 which took place at Rinchen La in eastern Ladakh. We have had the Hon'ble Defence Minister give a statement. However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked," he added.

He questioned why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse.



"What do the Chinese want? Is the Government aware of Chinese mal intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions, if so, how much and how does the Government plan to get it back? Bilateral trade with China is at an all-time high," he further questioned.

"Bilateral trade with China is at an all-time high," he pointed out.

He further stated that between 2020 to the present, imports from China have nearly doubled from $27.3 billion to $52.4 billion. That the Chinese are attempting to come inside Indian territory is a portentous sign.

"From Eastern Ladakh, the Chinese seem to be eyeing Arunachal and the 2,500 KM Eastern Sector of the LAC. Reports suggest that China has built massive infrastructure and there is additional troop buildup on the LAC. At least three additional PLA brigades are reportedly deployed at the LAC," he further stated.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will continue till December 29. (ANI)

