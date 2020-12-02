Congress MP Manish Tewari urges govt to urgently convene winter session of Parliament

By Siddharth Sharma

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday urged the Central Government to convene the winter session of Parliament as soon as possible to resolve the issues of farmers and to deliberate on matters of Chinese incursion, and rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Tewari said, "Farmers have besieged Delhi, Economy is officially in recession, Chinese continues to encroach upon over 1000 square kilometres of our land, COVID cases are at 95 lakhs with 1.38 lakhs dead in 8 months. GOVT NEEDS TO CONVENE THE WINTER SESSION OF PARLIAMENT ASAP WITHOUT DELAY."

Sources in the government stated that currently, deliberations are on the decision to not hold the winter session.

Whether to club the winter session and budget session or to just to hold the budget session directly next year is also under consideration, sources added.



Farmers From Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been agitating against the recently passed farm laws at the borders of the national capital with the 'Dilli Chalo' protest march.

In light of this, Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar held a meeting with representatives of Farmer's Organisations on Tuesday. Talks, however, remained inconclusive.

The Congress leader, who is also a member of the Parliament Committee on Defence has raised the issue of Chinese Encroachment on Indian Land up to 1000 kilometers.

The argument, to not hold the winter session this year has been given due to a rise in the number of cases.



The sources claim that the next Parliament session, budget session, is likely to be called at the end of January 2021. (ANI)

