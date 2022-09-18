Congress MP slams Punjab CM for just tweeting about Chandigarh incident

New Delhi [India], September 18(ANI): Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Sunday expressed deep concern over the alleged leak of 'objectionable videos' of some female students of Chandigarh University and said that the Chief Minister of Punjab should go to the University campus and enquire about the entire incident rather than just tweeting about it.

Speaking to ANI Ranjeet Ranjan said, "I think the Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann should go to the university campus and meet the students, what kind of incident happened, go and talk to them. If you can't go then I will definitely go there. Strict action must be taken in this incident because this is a sensitive issue and should not be taken lightly."

He also slammed the Punjab CM for just tweeting about the incident.

"This is not the time to play Twitter, Twitter. This is an issue related to women and students, it is a very serious issue. On one hand, you are talking about high-level inquiry and on the other side, the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University says nothing happened. What kind of inquiry will be done like this?" he added.

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ordered a thorough probe into the matter.

"It is really saddening to know about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University. Since this matter is very sensitive, it is my request not to forward any unsubstantiated news. There is no news of suicide by any girl student. I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared," said the Minister.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

