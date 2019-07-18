Congress MP Viplove Thakur gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over building collapses

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Two days after at least 13 people died in a building collapse in Mumbai's Dongri area, Congress MP Viplove Thakur on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha over "need for new laws in view of frequent building collapses in the country".

As many as 242 people have been killed while 818 injured in over 2,900 incidents of building collapse between 2013 and 2018 in Mumbai alone, an RTI had revealed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Selja Kumari gave Zero Hour Notice in the Upper House of the Parliament over "need for social integration through inter-caste marriages" and Samajwadi Party MP Vishambhar Prasad Nishad gave Zero Hour Notice over "desperation in youths due to unemployment." (ANI)

