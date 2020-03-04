Congress MPs give adjournment motion notice in LS over Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, and Jasbir Singh Gill have submitted adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the recent Delhi violence.

This comes a day after the Lok Sabha witnessed unruly scenes for the second successive day over Opposition pressed for an immediate discussion on recent Delhi violence, which claimed 47 lives and left around 200 injured.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion on the issue of Delhi violence. (ANI)










