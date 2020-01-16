Congress must apologise for Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks, says BJP's Tom Vadakkan

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Lashing out at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for his visit to Pakistan, BJP leader Tom Vadakkan on Wednesday said the former is not a messenger of peace but for the kind of terrorism that exists in India, adding that the Congress party should apologise for the former parliamentarian's remarks.

"He (Mani Shankar Aiyar) is not a messenger of peace but kind of terrorism that exists in this country," said Vaddakan while speaking to ANI about Aiyar's visit to the neighbouring country.

During a recent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh here, the Congress leader had addressed the protestors and extended support to them. Delivering a speech to the crowd, he had made a veiled reference at the government, equating it to killers ("kaatil").

He also attacked the BJP-led central government for fighting elections on the promise of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', but is now ensuring 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vinash'.

Cornering Aiyar over his speech at Shaheen Bagh, Vadakkan said: "From Lahore to Shaheen Bagh on January 13 what is the message that Mani Shankar Aiyar is carrying from Pakistan? He did meet the aide of Pakistan Prime Minister (Imran Khan) that is a fact. What the message he is spreading and why this rush to Shaheen Bagh? And what is this ... he is talking about?"

"Is he referring to the Indian Army, Indian Parliament, Indian Government? These are questions Congress must and apologise for his statements," he said.

The BJP leader further lashed out at Islamic preacher Zakir Naik for his claim that the Centre had offered him safe passage to India in exchange for his support on the abrogation of Article 370.

Vadakkan called Naik a new light of the "Naya Congress" (New Congress).

"Now, the terrorist evangelist Zakir Naik is the new light of Naya Congress. If they are inspired by him if their thoughts are for him. People of India very closely watching them. Is he is a new hero of Naya Congress is what people are asking?" he said.

"If he has become a senior leader of new Congress then people are understanding where the Congress' future is heading too," he added. (ANI)

