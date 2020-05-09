Congress names Rajesh Rathod for Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajesh Rathod has been named as the Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Rajesh Rathod as

Congress candidate for the ensuing biennial election to the Legislative Council of Maharashtra to be elected by MLAs," an AICC release said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had on Friday released a list of four candidates for biennial elections to Maharashtra Legislative Council scheduled to be held on May 21.

The four candidates are Pravin Datke (Nagpur city BJP chief), Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchade, and Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil.

Elections to the nine Council seats which fell vacant on April 24 were withheld due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, the poll panel granted permission for holding elections and said necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections. (ANI)

