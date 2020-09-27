Congress names two candidates for UP Assembly by-elections

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress has fielded Haider Ali Khan from Suar seat and Aarti Vajpayee from Bangarmau in the assembly by-elections.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of Khan and Vajpayee as party candidates to contest by-elections to the Legislative Assembly of UP," AICC stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, Congress issued a list of nine candidates for the upcoming by-election to Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. (ANI)