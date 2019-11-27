Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena 'satisfied' with SC's order for floor test: Prithviraj Chavan

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said that Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance is satisfaction over the Supreme Court order to conduct a floor test on November 27 to determine the strength of the BJP-led Maharashtra government.

"Tomorrow, at 11 am, members will take an oath and at 5 pm Pro-tem Speaker to hold Floor Test in Maharashtra Assembly. All three parties [Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena] are satisfied with the Supreme Court order," Chavan told the media persons.

While pronouncing the order on a joint plea filed by Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena, a three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana ordered BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to face a floor test tomorrow at 5 pm.

Welcoming the decision of the court, Senior Advocate Devadutt Kamat said the floor test will be conducted through an open ballot and the proceedings will be telecasted live.

Apex court passed the order on a petition filed by the three parties challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of administering the oath to Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy during early hours of Saturday.

The Fadnavis government was formed when the deliberations among the three parties on government formation had reached the final stage. The urgent plea filed by the trio sought a direction to conduct an immediate floor test.

Floor test is a constitutional mechanism under which a chief minister can be asked to prove majority in the state Assembly. (ANI)

