BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar talking to reporters in Mumbai on Friday
Congress, NCP should prove horse-trading charges within 48 hrs or apologise: BJP

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:09 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday has asked the Congress and the NCP to prove the horse-trading charges they have levelled at the Bharatiya Janta Party within 48 hours, or apologise to the people of Maharashtra.
"Congress and NCP have made allegations of horse-trading against us, they should prove this charge within 48 hours or apologize to the people of Maharashtra," said Sudhir Mungantiwar.
Refuting the claim made by Congress of poaching its MLAs by BJP, Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "By saying that BJP is trying to buy their MLAs, Congress and NCP are only disrespecting their own MLAs and looking them with suspicion and also disrespecting people of Maharashtra. Congress should prove if any such poaching attempt has been made."
"BJP doesn't believe in bargaining of MLAs. The 'Mahayuti' (alliance) has got the mandate and we are trying to form the government of alliance in Maharashtra," said Mungantiwar.
"If they have received calls regarding it they should take out the call-records and prove their charge," said the BJP leader.
Nitin Raut, Maharashtra Congress leader said on Thursday, "There were reports that some Congress MLAs were approached by BJP leaders with money. Yesterday one or two of our MLAs were offered around Rs 25 crore. We will do our best to stop the horse-trading pattern that started in Karnataka".
In order to keep its flock intact, the Congress party has decided to lodge all its legislators at one place. On Thursday, Shiv Sena lodged its MLAs at Hotel Rangsharda, amidst fear of poaching.
As the deadline -- November 9 -- for government formation in Maharashtra ends today, the Shiv Sena is not ready to settle for anything less than equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the chief minister's post for 2.5 years.
The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls. The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in 288-member Vidhan Sabha. (ANI)

