Congress, NCP to contest on 125 seats each in upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls says party MP Husain Dalwai

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Thursday said that the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will be contesting on 125 seats each in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

"The names of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections will be discussed in the screening committee meeting. Congress and NCP will share an equal number of seats and will be contesting on 125 seats each. We have already decided on 100 seats that will be shared between the two parties," Dalwai told ANI.

He also stated that discussions are ongoing for finalising candidates for all other seats.

"The list will then be sent to the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) for review," Dalwai added.

The Congress screening committee for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly election is scheduled to hold its second meeting today.

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly elections, however, the Congress-NCP duo is only said to be contesting on 250 of them. The assembly polls are due to be held later this year. (ANI)

